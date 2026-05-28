Skip to Content
La Poderosa

La Comisión de Planificación de Indio rechaza proyecto de viviendas, comercios y mega almacén

KESQ
By
New
Published 8:12 AM

La Comisión de Planificación de Indio votó 3 a 2 para rechazar un controversial proyecto en el que planeaban construir viviendas, comercios y un mega almacén industrial en un terreno de 180 acres cerca del Freeway 10, avenida 42 y la calle Monroe.

Pero el proyecto enfrentó una fuerte oposición por parte de los residentes preocupados por el tráfico, la calidad del aire y la parte industrial del plan.

Los desarrolladores dicen que el proyecto crearía más de 1,200 empleos y generaría millones de dólares en ingresos fiscales.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

Jump to comments ↓

Nancy Prado

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.