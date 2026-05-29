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La Poderosa

Donación de Goldenvoice fue cuestionada en el Valle de Coachella

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Published 8:10 AM

Una gran donación de Goldenvoice que organiza el Coachella Fest y Stagecoach está siendo cuestionada.

La organización que recibió el dinero se llama Fundación Educativa del Valle de Coachella, que ayuda a financiar programas y oportunidades para estudiantes.

Funcionarios del distrito escolar dijeron que documentos en internet crearon la impresión de que el dinero estaba siendo enviado a Goldenvoice y ahí surgió la confusión, pero fueron ellos quienes donaron 350 mil dólares a dicha fundación y también apoyaron con 255 mil dólares al distrito escolar Desert Sun.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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