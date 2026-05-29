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La Poderosa

Enfrentara juicio sujeto que es acusado de golpear a dos personas en Desert Hot Springs

USAF / Joshua Magbanua
By
Published 7:09 AM

Un hombre acusado de entrar a la casa de su exnovia y de golpearla a ella y a su nuevo novio deberá enfrentar un juicio.

Se trata de Isaac Murrell, de 36 años, quien fue arrestado el año pasado tras el ataque ocurrido en el área de Dillon Road, cerca de Long Canyon Road en Desert Hot Springs.

El juez programó una audiencia posterior a la preliminar para el 15 de junio en el Larson Justice Center en Indio.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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