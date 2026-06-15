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Noticias Principales

Derrame de combustible obliga a cerrar calles de Mecca

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Published 6:45 AM

La Box Canyon Road fue cerrada después que un vehículo se volcara y provocara un derrame de combustible el viernes pasado a las 8:10 de la noche en Mecca.

Las cuadrillas de Caltrans trabajaron para limpiar el diésel y despejar la carretera que conecta con el Freeway 10 que dos horas más tarde fue reabierta al tráfico.

Por el momento no se han dado a conocer más detalles sobre el accidente ni sobre posibles personas heridas.

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Nancy Prado

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