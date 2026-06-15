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Noticias Principales

Incendio de maleza en Mecca

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Published 8:36 AM

Equipos de bomberos de varias ciudades respondieron a un incendio de maleza que se registró en el área de la avenida 72 y la calle Bucanan, cerca del Expressway 86 en Mecca.

El incendio comenzó ayer alrededor de las 2:45 de la tarde y destruyo más de 80 acres de matorrales, ya que el fuego avanzo muy rápido entre vegetación densa, por lo que se solicitó apoyo adicional de unidades de bomberos, quienes continuaron trabajando ayer por la noche y esta madrugada.

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Nancy Prado

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