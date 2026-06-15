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Noticias Principales

Investigan tiroteo en Mecca

KESQ
By
Published 7:34 AM

Las autoridades continúan investigando un tiroteo ocurrido el viernes pasado a las 6:10 de la tarde en Mecca, cerca de la calle Cuarta.

Al llegar los oficiales del sheriff encontraron evidencia de la balacera en la zona y más tarde otros agentes en la Avenida 66 y la Express Way 86 y localizaron un vehículo con impactos de bala, pero el conductor afirmó no haber sufrido heridas.

Después en otro operativo del que no dieron detalles lograron capturar al pistolero.

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Nancy Prado

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