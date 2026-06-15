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Noticias Principales

Policía busca a un sujeto que provoco una persecución que terminó un accidente en Coachella

KESQ
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Published 8:31 AM

La policía está buscando a un sujeto que provoco una persecución que terminó un accidente en Coachella.

Todo inicio ayer a las 9:30 de la noche cuando agentes del sheriff intentaron realizar una parada de tráfico en el área de la calle Tripoli y la avenida Bagdad, pero el conductor acelero y en la calle Ávila chocó con un auto estacionado y el individuo huyo corriendo.

La policía llevó a cabo una búsqueda con la ayuda de un helicóptero, pero el conductor no fue localizado.

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Nancy Prado

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