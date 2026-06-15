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Noticias Principales

Rescatan a tres excursionistas en montañas San Jacinto

Bureau of Land Management
By
Published 7:30 AM

Tres excursionistas fueron rescatados el sábado pasado por la noche cerca del Teleferico de Palm Springs.

CAL FIRE llevó a cabo el rescate en un sendero de las montañas San Jacinto.

Durante la operación, se solicitó apoyo de un helicóptero del Sheriff, el cual realizó varios intentos de rescate, pero no pudo intervenir debido a los fuertes vientos y de inmediato una cuadrilla de rescatistas se lanzaron a la búsqueda por tierra y a las 10:20 de la noche los encontraron.

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Nancy Prado

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