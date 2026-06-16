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Noticias Principales

Actualización de policía de Indio acusado de sacar un arma contra una mujer de Bermuda Dunes

Salvador Cardenas
RSO
Salvador Cardenas
By
Published 7:52 AM

Ya se presentó en la corte un policía de Indio con un pasado problemático, acusado de sacar un arma contra una mujer de Bermuda Dunes para silenciarla sobre una disputa entre vecinos relacionada con supuestas relaciones románticas y drogas.

Se trata de Salvador Cárdenas, de 30 años quien fue arrestado tras una investigación por intimidación de testigos y por exhibir un arma de fuego sin actuar en defensa propia.

Por lo que el juez programo su próxima corte para el 7 de agosto en el Centro de Justicia Larson, en Indio.

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Nancy Prado

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