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Noticias Principales

Decenas de nuevos médicos celebraron su graduación en Palm Springs

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Published 7:38 AM

Decenas de nuevos médicos están iniciando la siguiente etapa de sus carreras, después que el hospital de Palm Springs celebró la graduación de 33 nuevos médicos que completaron sus programas de residencia y especialización.

La generación incluye profesionales capacitados en medicina familiar, cuidados críticos quirúrgicos y otras especialidades.

Los administradores del hospital señalaron que algunos de estos nuevos trabajadores de la salud han decidido permanecer en el valle de coachella.

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Nancy Prado

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