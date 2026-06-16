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Noticias Principales

La ciudad de Coachella rechazó peticiones para revocar el mandato de miembros del concilio

City of Coachella
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Published 7:10 AM

La ciudad de Coachella rechazó las peticiones para revocar el mandato de Yadira Pérez y Denise Delgado miembros del concilio.

Jesús González y Vicente Zamora entregaron copias de las Notificaciones, pero un portavoz de la ciudad indicó que la presentación no cumplía con los requisitos establecidos por el Código Electoral del Estado y fue rechazada.

Jesús González y Vicente Zamora confirmaron que volverán a presentar la documentación con la cantidad de firmas requerida por el código electoral de California.

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Nancy Prado

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