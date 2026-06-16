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Noticias Principales

La Fundación Dr. Carreón celebró su ceremonia de entrega de becas en la Escuela Shadow Hills

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Published 7:05 AM

La Fundación Dr. Carreón celebró su ceremonia anual de entrega de becas en la Escuela Shadow Hills de Indio.

El evento reconoció a estudiantes de último año de preparatoria y a alumnos que continúan sus estudios superiores, destacando sus logros académicos.

Cabe mencionar que este año, la organización superó la entrega de 100 becas, otorgando 360,000 dólares en apoyo educativo a estudiantes.

Desde su fundación en 1991 han otorgado cerca de 3 millones de dólares en becas a casi 1,500 estudiantes.

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Nancy Prado

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