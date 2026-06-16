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Noticias Principales

Tras 13 años de espera, acusado de abuso sexual infantil recibe sentencia y sale libre

David H. Pio
CCPD
David H. Pio
By
New
Published 7:24 AM

Un hombre de Cathedral City que abusó sexualmente de dos menores de edad fue sentenciado a 16 años de prisión, pero fue puesto en libertad debido a que ya había cumplido el tiempo correspondiente mientras el caso permanecía pendiente durante más de una década.

Se trata de David Pio de 67 años, quien admitió dos cargos de actos lascivos contra un menor de 14 años.

A cambio de sus declaraciones de culpabilidad, los fiscales aceptaron retirar otros dos cargos graves, el individuo había sido arrestado por estos delitos en julio del 2012.

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Nancy Prado

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