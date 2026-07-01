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Noticias Principales

Arrestan a sujeto acusado de abuso sexual infantil en Desert Hot Springs

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Published 7:07 AM

Un sujeto de Desert Hot Springs acusado de abuso sexual infantil deberá presentarse ante la corte después de ser arrestado durante un operativo realizado por la policía en una vivienda ubicada por la calle San Rafael, cerca de Casa Grande Drive en Desert Hot Springs.

El cateo de la casa fue parte de una investigación sobre pornografía infantil que iniciaron los detectives contra Ian Whitney de 35 años, después de recibir información de que tenía y distribuía material de abuso sexual infantil por internet.

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Nancy Prado

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