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Noticias Principales

Dos personas se recuperan después de un accidente automovilístico ocurrido en Whitewater

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Published 6:59 AM

Dos personas se recuperan en el hospital después de un accidente automovilístico ocurrido en Whitewater ayer alrededor de las 3:30 de la tarde, cerca del área de descanso de Whitewater.

La Patrulla de Caminos de California informó que una camioneta circulaba por el Freeway 10 en dirección oeste cuando chocó con el divisor central.

El conductor, de 80 años y su acompañante sufrieron heridas leves.

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Nancy Prado

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