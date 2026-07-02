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Noticias Principales

Bomberos de Palm Springs se preparan para el 4 de Julio con trabajos de prevención

KESQ
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Published 7:14 AM

El 4 de julio es una de las épocas más ocupadas y peligrosas del año para los bomberos y para prepararse para esta celebración el Departamento de Bomberos de Palm Springs ha trabajado durante varios meses en la limpieza de vegetación y maleza para reducir el riesgo de incendios forestales, así como para enseñar a la comunidad cómo proteger mejor sus viviendas.

La meta era terminar estos trabajos ayer, para concentrarse en el feriado del 4 de julio, cuando los fuegos artificiales aumentan el trabajo de los servicios de emergencia.

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Nancy Prado

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