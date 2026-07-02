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Noticias Principales

Cathedral City recibe recursos para combatir operaciones ilegales de marihuana

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Published 7:18 AM

Cathedral City recibió una ayuda estatal de 4.5 millones de dólares para fortalecer la vigilancia relacionada con la marihuana recreativa.

El dinero apoyará el trabajo de los departamentos de policía, bomberos y ayudara para ampliar los operativos de vigilancia y modernizar los sistemas de supervisión del cannabis.

El financiamiento estará dirigido a combatir las actividades ilegales relacionadas con dicha droga, las operaciones peligrosas de extracción, las quejas por malos olores en los vecindarios y la reducción de la exposición de los jóvenes a productos relacionados con la marihuana.

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Nancy Prado

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