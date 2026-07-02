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Noticias Principales

Dan la bienvenida a 42 médicos que se capacitarán en el Valle de Coachella

Nathan Denette
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Published 8:49 AM

El hospital de Palm Springs dio la bienvenida a una nueva generación de médicos que comenzarán su formación en el Valle de Coachella, por lo que se realizó una ceremonia para recibir a 42 nuevos médicos que iniciarán su entrenamiento y trabajarán en varias especialidades, entre ellas medicina de emergencia, cirugías y medicina familiar.

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