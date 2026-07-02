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Noticias Principales

El Valle de Coachella cuenta con una unidad móvil gratuita para atender crisis de salud mental

Acquired Through MGN Online on 04/02/2020
Pixabay
Acquired Through MGN Online on 04/02/2020
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Published 7:10 AM

Continúa operando gratis las 24 horas los siete días de la semana la unidad móvil de respuesta a crisis mentales de personas del Valle de Coachella, la cual cuenta con terapistas, concejeros de abuso de drogas y especialistas en apoyo mental para personas que sufren esquizofrenia, ansiedad o depresión.

Para pedir ayuda gratis a la unidad móvil en caso de problemas mentales hay que llamar al 951-686-4357, la atención medica es gratis para todas las familias de nuestra región.

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Nancy Prado

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