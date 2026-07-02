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Noticias Principales

Pronto comenzarán las esperadas mejoras en las calles de un área cercana a Desert Hot Springs

Courtesy of MGN/Tony Magpantay
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Published 6:39 AM

Muy pronto comenzarán las esperadas mejoras en las calles de un área cercana a Desert Hot Springs dentro de Mission Lakes Country Club.

El proyecto no solo mejorará el estado de las calles, sino también el sistema de drenaje en una zona del Valle de Coachella que con frecuencia sufre inundaciones cuando llueve con fuerza.

La obra tiene un costo de 3 millones de dólares y será financiada en parte con fondos del impuesto a la gasolina y recursos estatales para el transporte. Se espera que los trabajos continúen hasta mediados de septiembre

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Nancy Prado

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