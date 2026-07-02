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Noticias Principales

Un conductor de Uber fue atacado violentamente por un pasajero durante un servicio en Indio

ROBYN BECK
By
today at 9:01 AM
Published 8:45 AM

Un hombre de 72 años conductor de Uber fue atacado violentamente por un pasajero durante un servicio en Indio.

El problema comenzó porque una bicicleta no cabía dentro del vehículo y el pasajero se puso violento después del desacuerdo y le dio un golpe en la cara, lo tiró al suelo y lo golpeó varias veces contra su automóvil.

El chofer sufrió seis fracturas en el rostro, heridas en la cabeza y en un ojo, por lo que fue trasladado en ambulancia al hospital.

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Nancy Prado

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