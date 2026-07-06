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Noticias Principales

Atropellan fatalmente a una mujer en la ciudad de Indio

KESQ
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Published 5:57 AM

Una mujer de 75 años murió después de ser atropellada por un vehículo en Indio.

La fatalidad ocurrió el sábado pasado a las 11 de la noche en la intersección de Golf Center Parkway y la Avenida 44.

Al llegar, los oficiales encontraron a la mujer con heridas de gravedad.

Paramédicos le brindaron atención médica en el lugar y posteriormente la trasladaron a un hospital, donde más tarde fue declarada sin vida.

La identidad de la víctima no la dieron a conocer.

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Nancy Prado

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