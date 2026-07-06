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Noticias Principales

Drones ayudan a recuperar vehículo robado en Cathedral City

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Published 6:37 AM

Oficiales de la Policía de Cathedral City y Palm Springs trabajaron juntos para localizar un vehículo robado utilizando drones, con los que siguieron al sospechoso desde el aire, evitando una persecución por las calles.

Durante la investigación, observaron que el individuo estuvo involucrado en un choque, pero no se detuvo y luego fue arrestado en la gasolinera Tower Market de la calle Date Palm.

Gracias al trabajo conjunto de la policía y al uso de drones, el propietario pudo recuperar su automóvil.

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Nancy Prado

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