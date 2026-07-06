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Noticias Principales

Un vehículo recreativo tipo RV estuvo en llamas este fin de semana en Indio

MANUEL RODRIGUEZ
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Published 6:01 AM

Los Bomberos controlaron rápidamente el incendio de un vehículo recreativo tipo RV en Indio y evitaron que el fuego se extendiera a una casa, ubicada cerca de la Avenida 46 y la calle Madison.

Al llegar, los bomberos lograron apagar el fuego y proteger las construcciones cercanas.

Las autoridades informaron que no hubo personas heridas.

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Nancy Prado

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