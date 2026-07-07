Skip to Content
Noticias Principales

Bomberos controlan incendio en complejo de apartamentos de Indio

KESQ
By
New
Published 7:30 AM

Los Bomberos evitaron que un incendio se extendiera a otras viviendas en Indio, después que el fuego iniciara en un área de almacenamiento de los apartamentos Cielo Vista, ubicados cerca de la calle Monroe y la avenida Requa.

Al llegar, los bomberos removieron un

vehículo que estaba cerca antes de comenzar a combatir las llamas, que fueron controladas rápidamente y evitaron daños mayores, por fortuna nadie resulto herido.

Article Topic Follows: Noticias Principales

Jump to comments ↓

Nancy Prado

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.