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Noticias Principales

Grupo comunitario se opone al retiro de palapas secas en Palm Springs

KESQ
By
Published 7:38 AM

Una organización sin fines de lucro de Palm Springs pidió a la ciudad que no apruebe una propuesta para retirar miles de palapas secas de las palmas que son propiedad de la ciudad.

Las autoridades dicen que las papapas secas pueden caer y causar heridas en las personas.

También señalan que en esas hojas suelen vivir ratas y cucarachas, lo que puede representar un riesgo para la salud.

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Nancy Prado

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