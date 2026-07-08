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Noticias Principales

Agente del Sheriff enfrenta cargos por presunto acceso ilegal a computadoras del gobierno

RSO
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Published 6:24 AM

Un agente del Sheriff fue acusado de entrar sin autorización a un sistema de computadoras protegido del gobierno.

Matthew Enrique Estrada residente de Blythe, fue arrestado después de una investigación que duró casi un año.

Durante su comparecencia el policía de 53 años se declaró no culpable.

Su próxima audiencia fue programada para el 3 de septiembre.

El agente permanece en libertad después de pagar una fianza de 25,000 dólares y continúa suspendido hasta que termine el caso.

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Nancy Prado

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