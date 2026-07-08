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Noticias Principales

Aplazan audiencia de hombre acusado de explotación infantil en Desert Hot Springs

USAF / Joshua Magbanua
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Published 6:59 AM

La audiencia para solicitar una reducción de la fianza de un hombre de Desert Hot Springs acusado de delitos de explotación infantil fue reprogramada.

El abogado de Ian Whitney, de 35 años, pidió que la audiencia se aplazara hasta el 22 de julio.

El sujeto fue arrestado el 16 de junio después de una investigación en la que participó un agente encubierto que se hizo pasar por un menor de edad y encontró más de 600 imágenes de abuso sexual infantil.

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Nancy Prado

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