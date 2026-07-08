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Noticias Principales

Bombero resulta herido durante incendio en zona no incorporada de Palm Springs

KESQ
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Published 6:35 AM

Los bomberos reportaron un incendio ayer a las 2:25 de la tarde en una zona no incorporada de Palm Springs.

Al llegar al lugar ubicado entre el Hwy 111 y el Freeway 10 encontraron varios contenedores llenos de escombros y líneas eléctricas caídas en llamas.

El incendio amenazaba cinco estructuras residenciales cercanas, por lo que solicitaron ayuda adicional para controlar el fuego, algunas personas dijeron que escucharon explosiones.                                                Cabe mencionar que un bombero resulto herido y fue transportado al hospital

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Nancy Prado

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