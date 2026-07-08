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Noticias Principales

Camión de reparto toma fuego cerca del puente Bob Hope; el tráfico en dirección oeste se ve afectado

KESQ
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Published 6:43 PM

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) - Un camión de reparto se ha incendiado cerca del paso elevado de Bob Hope, junto a la Interestatal 10, en Thousand Palms.

El incidente se notificó poco antes de las 6:10 p.m.

Los detalles siguen siendo escasos. El tráfico en dirección oeste se ve afectado cerca de Monterey, con al menos dos carriles cortados, según la Patrulla de Carreteras de California.

Trafico as of 6:35 p.m.

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