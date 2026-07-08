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Noticias Principales

Convicto es arrestado tras operativo SWAT en Palm Springs

KESQ
By
New
Published 7:03 AM

Un delincuente convicto fue arrestado después que la policía de Palm Springs ejecutara una orden de cateo en la que encontró varias armas, miles de balas y metanfetamina.

El operativo se llevó a cabo con apoyo del Equipo SWAT, después de una investigación que involucraba a David Pringle de 60 años, quien salió de la casa durante la operación y fue detenido sin incidentes.

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Nancy Prado

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