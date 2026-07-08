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Noticias Principales

Policía de Palm Springs busca reemplazar su vehículo blindado de casi 20 años

KESQ
By
Updated
today at 7:26 AM
Published 6:30 AM

El Concilio de Palm Springs analizará la compra de un nuevo vehículo blindado para el equipo SWAT de la policía.

La ciudad propone reemplazar el vehículo blindado actual, que ha estado en servicio durante casi 20 años.

La propuesta es comprar un modelo 2026 por un costo de 450 mil dólares, además de reservar un 10% extra para cubrir posibles gastos inesperados.

El vehículo actual también es utilizado por el equipo SWAT Regional del Desierto, que incluye agentes de los departamentos de policía de Cathedral City e Indio.

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Nancy Prado

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