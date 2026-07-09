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Noticias Principales

32 estudiantes se gradúan tras completar la escuela de verano en Palm Springs

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Published 6:59 AM

Un total de 32 estudiantes de las High Schools del Distrito Escolar de Palm Springs recibieron sus diplomas después de cumplir con todos los requisitos para graduarse durante la escuela de verano.

Los graduados fueron reconocidos durante una ceremonia a la que asistieron el superintendente, miembros de la Mesa Directiva de Educación y administradores del distrito escolar.

Los estudiantes fueron felicitados por su esfuerzo, su dedicación y su compromiso para alcanzar sus metas educativas, para enfocarse en seguir el colegio o la universidad.

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Nancy Prado

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