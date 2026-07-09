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Noticias Principales

Derrame de aceite provoca cierre de Gene Autry en Palm Springs

KESQ
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Published 7:04 AM

La policía de Palm Springs reporto que la calle Gene Autry estuvo cerrada durante varias horas debido a un derrame de aceite ayer alrededor de las 7:35 de la mañana mientras los equipos limpiaban la carretera.

Los carriles hacia el norte reabrieron cerca de las 10:30 a. m., pero los carriles hacia el sur permanecieron cerrados por varias horas más, hasta las 3 de la tarde.

Las autoridades no mencionaron cuantos vehículos se involucraron en el percance y si alguna persona resultó herida.

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Nancy Prado

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