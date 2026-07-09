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Noticias Principales

Dos perros rescatados de casa en Cabazon despues de un vídeo viral de aparente maltrato animal

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Published 5:04 PM

CABAZON, Calif. (KESQ) - Dos perros han sido rescatados hoy de una vivienda en Cabazon tras la difusión en las redes sociales de un vídeo en el que se veía a una persona golpeando y lanzando repetidamente a un perro.

Los agentes del Servicio de Control de Animales del condado de Riverside, con la ayuda de la Oficina del Sheriff del condado de Riverside, confiscaron a los perros, que quedaron bajo custodia durante 14 días a la espera de que se llevara a cabo una investigación.

El sospechoso, identificado como Craig D'Allessandro, aparecía en el vídeo presuntamente dando un puñetazo a un perro y tirándolo al suelo, según un informe de nuestra estación de inglés, KESQ News Channel 3.

D'Allessandro admitió el jueves ante la cadena que había golpeado y lanzado al perro —llamado Brody—, pero calificó su comportamiento de "desviación".

"Lo que pasó fue que probablemente fue algo irracional, pero no por ningún tipo de odio hacia mis perros", declaró a la emisora. "Esa fue la primera y única vez que he levantado la mano a mis perros".

Dijo que el día anterior al incidente, el perro se había escapado de su propiedad y había matado al animal de un vecino, y que el vídeo mostraba cómo estaba castigando al perro.

"Ese perro no sufrió ningún daño físico. La mía sí. Pero el orgullo de ese perro sí que quedó herido", declaró a KESQ.

Y añadió: "Aquella vez actué de forma irracional. Y puede que me arrepienta, pero no voy a pedir perdón por ello, ni lo haré".

No se practicó ninguna detención de inmediato y la investigación seguía en curso, según informaron las autoridades. Se pidió a cualquier persona que dispusiera de información adicional que se pusiera en contacto con el Departamento de Servicios Animales en el número 951-358-7387.

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