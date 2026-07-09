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Noticias Principales

Incendio en campamento de personas sin hogar deja un lesionado en Palm Springs

KESQ
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New
Published 8:23 AM

Los bomberos apagaron rápidamente un pequeño incendio en un campamento de indigentes en Palm Springs ayer a las 6:15 de la tarde en Tramway Road, cerca del Hway 111.

Cuando los bomberos llegaron, encontraron un incendio pequeño que aún no se había extendido a la vegetación y de inmediato dos unidades trabajaron juntas para controlar y apagar el fuego en pocos minutos.

Una persona sufrió quemaduras leves en las manos y los brazos, por lo que los paramédicos la llevaron al hospital para una revisión médica.

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Nancy Prado

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