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Noticias Principales

Centro Cultural de Palm Springs reabrirá sus salas de cine este fin de semana

KESQ
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New
Published 7:10 AM

El Centro Cultural de Palm Springs reabrirá sus salas de cine este fin de semana.

La reapertura llega menos de dos semanas después de un incendio que obligó a evacuar a decenas de personas y cerrar el edificio el pasado 27 de junio, dañó una zona de la cocina y provocó daños por humo y agua en varias partes del edificio.

Después de una intensa limpieza y del apoyo de la comunidad, el centro informó que volverá a recibir al público el sábado por la noche con la proyección de una película.

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Nancy Prado

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