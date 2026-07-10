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Noticias Principales

Concejo de Desert Hot Springs prolonga restricción para centros de datos

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today at 7:32 AM
Published 7:29 AM

El Concilio de Desert Hot Springs decidió extender la prohibición por dos años para la construcción de centros de datos y otras instalaciones de computación de alta capacidad.

La medida impide que la ciudad reciba, procese o apruebe permisos, licencias y solicitudes para nuevos proyectos mientras continúan estudiando los posibles efectos de esta industria.

La decisión llega mientras comunidades del Valle de Coachella analizan los beneficios económicos de los centros de datos, junto con las preocupaciones sobre el impacto ambiental.

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Nancy Prado

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