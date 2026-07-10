Skip to Content
Noticias Principales

Detienen a un sospechoso por el ataque de un conductor de Uber en Indio

MGN
By
Updated
today at 7:23 PM
Published 7:22 PM

INDIO, California (KESQ) - Un hombre de 57 años ha sido detenido en relación con un ataque de un conductor de Uber el mes pasado en Indio.

El sospechoso fue detenido el jueves en la calle Washington, según ha anunciado la policía de Indio. Ha sido ingresado en el centro de detención John Benoit y se enfrenta a cargos por maltrato a personas mayores, agresión con arma mortal y causar personalmente lesiones corporales graves.

El asalto fue denunciado el 21 de junio.

La policía informó de que un hombre de 72 años fue agredido tras una discusión entre el conductor y un pasajero sobre el transporte de una bicicleta.

El conductor, Bill Meyers, le dijo a News Channel 3 la semana pasada que el pasajero le dio un puñetazo en la cara, lo tiró al suelo y lo estrelló repetidamente contra su vehículo. Sufrió lesiones importantes, entre ellas fracturas faciales y orbitales, una conmoción cerebral y otras lesiones corporales graves.

Meyers afirma que condujo él mismo hasta su casa antes de denunciar la agresión a la policía.

Según los registros penitenciarios, el sospechoso ya no se encuentra detenido. Está previsto que comparezca ante el tribunal el 24 de agosto en el Centro de Justicia Larson, en Indio.

Article Topic Follows: Noticias Principales

Jump to comments ↓

Jesus Reyes

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.