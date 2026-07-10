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Noticias Principales

Feria de Recursos ofrecerá ayuda gratuita a familias en Cathedral City

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Published 7:22 AM

Un evento gratuito en Cathedral City busca apoyar a las familias de la comunidad con una Feria de Recursos que se llevará a cabo el domingo 26 de julio, de la 1 a 5 de la tarde, en la Biblioteca de Cathedral City, donde podrán conocer a organizaciones locales y obtener información sobre los servicios disponibles.

También se entregarán gratuitamente útiles escolares, ropa y artículos para bebés.

Los organizadores explicaron que el objetivo es ayudar a las familias que están pasando por dificultades económicas.

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Nancy Prado

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