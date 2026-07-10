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Noticias Principales

Palm Springs aprueba retiro de palapas secas de palmeras en zonas de alto tránsito

KESQ
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Published 7:18 AM

Después de varias horas de debate, el Concilio de Palm Springs aprobó una nueva política para retirar las palapas y hojas secas de algunas palmas que pertenecen a la ciudad.

La política se enfoca en árboles ubicados en áreas con mucho tránsito, incluyendo palmas en el centro de la ciudad, ya que las hojas secas pueden convertirse en un riesgo cuando crecen demasiado y también pueden servir de refugio para ratas, aves y otras plagas.

Las labores se harán por etapas durante los próximos cuatro años, con una inversión inicial de 300 mil dólares.

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Nancy Prado

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