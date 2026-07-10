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Noticias Principales

Peatón gravemente herido tras ser atropellado en Bermuda Dunes

KESQ
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New
Published 3:34 PM

BERMUNDA DUNES, Calif. (KESQ) - Un peatón resultó gravemente herido tras ser atropellado por un vehículo el viernes por la mañana en Bermuda Dunes.

El choque se produjo poco antes de las 11:00 de la mañana, cerca del cruce entre Washington Street y Harris Lane.

Según la Patrulla de Carreteras de California, el vehículo estaba girando desde Harris Lane hacia la calle Washington en dirección norte cuando atropelló a un peatón que se encontraba en la calzada. Las circunstancias que dieron lugar al accidente siguen siendo objeto de investigación.

Los servicios de emergencia acudieron al lugar y trasladaron al peatón a un hospital de la zona en estado crítico.

Tanto la CHP como el Departamento del Sheriff del condado de Riverside acudieron al lugar del incidente y estuvieron presentes tras el accidente. La carretera ha vuelto a abrirse al tráfico tras un cierre temporal de dos carriles.

No se ha facilitado más información sobre la identidad del peatón ni del conductor. El conductor permaneció en el lugar de los hechos y cooperó con las autoridades antes de que se le permitiera marcharse.

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Jesus Reyes

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