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Noticias Principales

Persona hospitalizada tras un disparo accidental en el Palm Springs Gun Club

KESQ
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New
Published 3:29 PM

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) — Una persona resultó herida el viernes tras un disparo accidental en el Palm Springs Gun Club, según informaron los bomberos, el presidente del club y la Oficina del Sheriff del condado de Riverside.

CAL FIRE confirmó que los equipos acudieron al lugar del incidente, cerca de Rio Del Sol Road y Vista Chino Drive, en Thousand Palms, aproximadamente a las 11:30 de la mañana, tras recibir avisos de un disparo accidental de un arma de fuego.

Según la Oficina del Sheriff del condado de Riverside, cuando los agentes llegaron al lugar, encontraron a una persona con lesiones compatibles con una herida de bala. La persona fue trasladada a un hospital local en estado estable y no se han registrado más heridos.

El presidente del Palm Springs Gun Club, Daryl Silverstein, confirmó por teléfono a News Channel 3 que se había producido un disparo accidental en el club. Silverstein afirmó que el herido estaba siendo atendido por el personal médico en el lugar de los hechos antes de ser trasladado a un hospital local.

El Palm Springs Gun Club es un campo de tiro privado, exclusivo para socios, que organiza competiciones de tiro y actividades sobre seguridad con armas de fuego a lo largo de todo el año.

La Oficina del Sheriff ha declarado que, por el momento, no hay indicios de que se trate de un acto delictivo, aunque la investigación sigue en curso. No se han dado a conocer más detalles.

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