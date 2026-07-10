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Noticias Principales

Tecnología y drones permiten capturar a sospechoso que intentó huir en Palm Springs

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Published 7:46 AM

La policía de Palm Springs informó que un conductor de bicicleta eléctrica que al parecer intentaba provocar una persecución recibió una sorpresa.

En lugar de seguirlo por las calles del centro, los agentes utilizaron drones y tecnología de información en tiempo real para seguir todos sus movimientos.

Más tarde, el hombre se detuvo en un parque de Cathedral City, donde detectives lo arrestaron después de un breve forcejeo, aunque después de ser detenido, rompió la ventana de una patrulla.

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Nancy Prado

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