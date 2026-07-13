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Noticias Principales

Dos mujeres fueron arrestadas después de un robo en un negocio de La Quinta

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Published 8:05 AM

Durante la investigación, las autoridades descubrieron que las sospechosas también estarían relacionadas con otros robos cometidos en Indio, Palm Springs, Palm Desert y Beaumont, donde las pérdidas suman aproximadamente 16 mil dólares en mercancía.

La investigación comenzó el 17 de junio, cuando las autoridades recibieron el reporte de un robo importante en un negocio de La Quinta.

Las sospechosas fueron identificadas como una mujer de 33 años, residente de Van Nuys, y otra de 32 años, residente de North Hollywood.

La policía informó que ambas regresaron el jueves al mismo negocio de La Quinta, donde fueron arrestadas.

El negocio señaló que las dos mujeres han robado más de 70 mil dólares en mercancía de varias tiendas del sur de California.

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Nancy Prado

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