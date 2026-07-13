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Noticias Principales

Persona hospitalizada después de un choque entre un vehículo y un scooter eléctrico en Indio

Kevin.B / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 3.0
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Updated
today at 10:52 PM
Published 9:46 PM

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - Una persona quedó atrapada brevemente bajo un vehículo tras ser atropellada el lunes por la tarde en Indio.

El choque se reportó poco después de las 8:30 de la tarde en Chandis Way y Golf Center Parkway.

La policía informó de que en el accidente se vieron implicados un Honda CRV y una persona que circulaba en un patinete eléctrico. Los bomberos utilizaron airbags de elevación especializados para levantar el vehículo y liberar al herido. A continuación, el herido fue trasladado en helicóptero a un centro de traumatología de la zona.

El conductor del vehículo permaneció en el lugar de los hechos y está colaborando con la investigación.

El carril norte de Golf Center Parkway por Avenida 44 permaneció cerrado hasta aproximadamente las 9:50 p.m.. mientras los agentes levantaban el atestado y recogían pruebas.

El Departamento de Policía de Indio se encarga de la investigación. Se sugiere a cualquier persona que haya sido testigo de la colisión o que disponga de imágenes de una cámara de salpicadero o de un sistema de videovigilancia relacionadas con el incidente que se ponga en contacto con la División de Tráfico del Departamento de Policía de Indio en el (760)-391-4057 o que llame de forma anónima a Crime Stoppers al (760) 341-STOP.

Sigue atento a Telemundo 15 para conocer las últimas novedades.

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Jesus Reyes

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