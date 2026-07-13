Skip to Content
Noticias Principales

Supervisora de libertad condicional acusado de mantener una relación inapropiada con un recluso menor de edad

RSO
By
Published 5:56 PM

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - Una supervisora de libertad condicional fue detenida este fin de semana después de ser acusada de mantener una relación inapropiada con un recluso menor de edad, según anunció este lunes la Oficina del Sheriff del condado de Riverside.

La sospechosa, identificada como Nancy Salcedo, de 43 años, fue detenida el domingo en su domicilio de Indio.

El sargento Jim Peters, de la Oficina del Sheriff, afirmó que personas no identificadas del Departamento de Libertad Condicional se pusieron en contacto el jueves con la Unidad de Víctimas Especiales para alertarles de una posible actividad ilícita en la que estarían implicados Salcedo y el niño, al parecer en el centro de menores de Riverside.

El sargento Jim Peters, de la Oficina del Sheriff, afirmó que personas del Departamento de Libertad Condicional se pusieron en contacto el jueves con la Unidad de Víctimas Especiales para alertarles de una posible actividad ilícita en la que estarían implicados Salcedo y el niño, al parecer en el centro de menores de Riverside.

No se dio ninguna información sobre cuánto tiempo llevaban en contacto la agente y el menor, ni sobre si ella estaba asignada a su caso.

La Unidad de Víctimas Especiales de la Oficina del Sheriff del condado de Riverside cree que podría haber más víctimas y anima a cualquier persona que disponga de más información sobre esta investigación a ponerse en contacto con la investigadora Myling Sam en el (951) 955–1700 o con la centralita de la Oficina del Sheriff en el 951–776–1099.

Article Topic Follows: Noticias Principales

Jump to comments ↓

Jesus Reyes

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.