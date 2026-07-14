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Noticias Principales

Capturan a sospechoso de cometer robos en viviendas de Twentynine Palms

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Published 6:57 AM

Un hombre de 24 años fue arrestado por ser sospechoso de cometer varios robos a viviendas en Twentynine Palms, incluido uno en el que entró a una habitación donde dormían dos niños.

El sospechoso, identificado como Anthony Isaiah Irvin, enfrenta dos cargos por robo en primer grado y un cargo por intento de robo.

La investigación comenzó después de que agentes del Sheriff respondieron al reporte de un hombre que metió la mano por una ventana de vidrio para intentar robar una cartera que se encontraba sobre una mesa dentro de una vivienda.

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Nancy Prado

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