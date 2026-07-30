Skip to Content
Noticias Principales

Incendio cerca de Jefferson Street está provocando problemas de tráfico en la I-10

KESQ
By
New
Published 5:59 PM

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - Bomberos están trabajando para sofocar un incendio forestal cerca de Jefferson Street que está provocando problemas de tráfico en el carril en dirección este de la Interestatal 10.

El incendio se notificó por primera vez sobre las 5 de la tarde.

Los detalles siguen siendo escasos; sin embargo, según la Patrulla de Carreteras de California, el incidente comenzó como un incendio en un árbol que se extendió hasta la mediana.

A las 5:45 p. m., el tráfico en dirección este se encuentra congestionado cerca de Cook Street.

Article Topic Follows: Noticias Principales

Jump to comments ↓

Jesus Reyes

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.