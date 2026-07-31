Skip to Content
Noticias Principales

Choque entre dos tráileres provoca cierre de carretera en el Valle de Coachella

Pixabay
By
New
Published 8:07 AM

Un accidente entre dos tráileres obligó al cierre de Airport Boulevard y la carretera 86 la mañana del jueves, después de que uno de los vehículos de carga volcara.

La Patrulla de Caminos de California desvió el tráfico por Airport Boulevard y recomendó a los conductores utilizar la carretera 111 mientras Caltrans y las grúas retiraban los vehículos.

Las autoridades informaron que una persona fue trasladada al hospital con lesiones en la espalda y el cuello.

La causa del accidente continúa bajo investigación.

Article Topic Follows: Noticias Principales

Jump to comments ↓

Nancy Prado

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.